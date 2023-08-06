Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Increases Stock Position in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Free Report) by 23.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,792 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in NovoCure were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in NovoCure in the 1st quarter valued at $2,268,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in NovoCure by 1.7% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,419 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NovoCure by 46.6% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,334 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 3,918 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in NovoCure by 79.3% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,470 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its holdings in NovoCure by 27.6% in the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 3,930 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. 83.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NVCR. Wedbush raised NovoCure from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NovoCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. SVB Securities initiated coverage on NovoCure in a report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of NovoCure from $67.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $115.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NovoCure has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.63.

NASDAQ:NVCR opened at $28.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 7.10 and a quick ratio of 6.88. NovoCure Limited has a 12-month low of $28.45 and a 12-month high of $120.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.30 and a beta of 0.60.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.04). NovoCure had a negative return on equity of 40.21% and a negative net margin of 34.35%. The firm had revenue of $126.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that NovoCure Limited will post -2.11 EPS for the current year.

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) devices for the treatment of solid tumor cancers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and Greater China. Its TTFields devices include Optune for the treatment of glioblastoma; and Optune Lua for the treatment of malignant pleural mesothelioma.

