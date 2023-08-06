Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Invests $688,000 in Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 51,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $688,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Abcam in the 1st quarter worth $907,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Abcam by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,310,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,637,000 after purchasing an additional 41,064 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Abcam by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 810,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,910,000 after purchasing an additional 36,670 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Abcam by 820.0% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Abcam by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 706,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,512,000 after purchasing an additional 42,267 shares during the last quarter. 89.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ABCM. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Abcam from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Bank of America raised Abcam from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th.

Shares of Abcam stock opened at $22.94 on Friday. Abcam plc has a 12 month low of $12.48 and a 12 month high of $25.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.42.

Abcam plc, a life science company, focuses on identifying, developing, and distributing reagents and tools for scientific research, diagnostics, and drug discovery. The company's principal products include primary and secondary antibodies; conjugated antibodies and conjugation kits; singleplex immunoassays; proteins and peptides that include cytokines; edited cell lines and lysates; and various other products, including cellular activity kits, biochemicals, and cell signaling pathway tools.

