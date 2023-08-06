Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Invests $804,000 in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 20,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $804,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in FirstEnergy by 159.2% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in FirstEnergy by 549.0% in the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 85.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FE shares. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $46.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.71.

NYSE FE opened at $36.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.79 billion, a PE ratio of 45.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.45. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 52 week low of $35.60 and a 52 week high of $43.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.50.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 3.55% and a return on equity of 12.41%. Research analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 197.47%.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

