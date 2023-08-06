Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Lowers Position in Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its stake in Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI – Free Report) by 60.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,535 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 29,748 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Southside Bancshares were worth $649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Southside Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Southside Bancshares by 51.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,164 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southside Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $233,000. Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Southside Bancshares by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 6,538 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Southside Bancshares by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,606 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. 54.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Southside Bancshares news, COO Brian K. Mccabe sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.68, for a total value of $50,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 15,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $524,296.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SBSI stock opened at $34.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 0.56. Southside Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.38 and a fifty-two week high of $42.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.23 and a 200-day moving average of $31.89.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.13. Southside Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 29.88%. The company had revenue of $97.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Southside Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. Southside Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.79%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Southside Bancshares from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Stephens increased their price target on Southside Bancshares from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. TheStreet downgraded Southside Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Southside Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

