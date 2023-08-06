Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Lowers Stake in PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its holdings in shares of PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI – Free Report) by 81.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,206 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 191,382 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in PLDT were worth $1,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PHI. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in PLDT by 19.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in PLDT by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,863 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of PLDT in the first quarter worth approximately $252,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PLDT by 1,869.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in PLDT by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 718,032 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,232,000 after acquiring an additional 32,027 shares during the last quarter. 2.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on PLDT in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

PLDT Price Performance

PHI opened at $22.89 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.54. PLDT Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.20 and a 52-week high of $32.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.33.

PLDT (NYSE:PHI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $952.99 million for the quarter. PLDT had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 25.79%. As a group, analysts predict that PLDT Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

PLDT Company Profile

PLDT Inc provides telecommunications and digital services in the Philippines. The company operates through three segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. It offers cellular mobile, Internet broadband distribution, operations support, software development, and satellite information and messaging services; and sells Wi-Fi access equipment.

