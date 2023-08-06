Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Lowers Stock Position in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its stake in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) by 72.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,998 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 90,389 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in XPO were worth $1,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MFN Partners Management LP increased its stake in XPO by 68.4% in the first quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 7,200,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $524,187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,925,000 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of XPO during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,745,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in XPO by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,049,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $731,604,000 after buying an additional 906,295 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of XPO by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,706,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $123,399,000 after acquiring an additional 687,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of XPO by 216.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 715,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,805,000 after purchasing an additional 488,774 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on XPO shares. 58.com reaffirmed an “upgrade” rating on shares of XPO in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Benchmark boosted their target price on XPO from $53.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered XPO from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of XPO from $46.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of XPO from $68.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.95.

In other news, Director Allison Landry sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total value of $85,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $178,752. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of XPO opened at $71.32 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.05 and a 200 day moving average of $45.21. XPO, Inc. has a one year low of $24.51 and a one year high of $76.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.70, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 2.22.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11. XPO had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 39.93%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that XPO, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

