Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Makes New $1.02 Million Investment in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,967 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TOL. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Toll Brothers during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in Toll Brothers in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in Toll Brothers in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 91.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.32, for a total value of $5,124,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 246,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,844,091.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Michael J. Grubb sold 563 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total transaction of $39,241.10. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,204 shares in the company, valued at $153,618.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.32, for a total transaction of $5,124,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,547 shares in the company, valued at $16,844,091.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 212,721 shares of company stock worth $15,964,889 over the last ninety days. 1.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Toll Brothers Stock Performance

Shares of TOL stock opened at $79.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.08. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a one year low of $39.53 and a one year high of $83.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 5.14.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The construction company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.96. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 21.75% and a net margin of 13.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 10.61 EPS for the current year.

Toll Brothers Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on TOL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $80.00 to $99.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $72.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.83.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. In addition, the company develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; develops and sells land; and develops, operates, and rents apartments, as well as provides various interior fit-out options, such as flooring, wall tile, plumbing, cabinets, fixtures, appliances, lighting, and home-automation and security technologies.

