Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Makes New $810,000 Investment in Adeia Inc. (NASDAQ:ADEA)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in Adeia Inc. (NASDAQ:ADEA – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 91,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $810,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Adeia during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adeia in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adeia during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Adeia during the first quarter worth $167,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Adeia in the first quarter worth $180,000. Institutional investors own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

Adeia Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADEA opened at $11.54 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Adeia Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.52 and a 1-year high of $16.89.

Adeia Company Profile

Adeia ( NASDAQ:ADEA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.25. Adeia had a negative net margin of 43.84% and a positive return on equity of 21.87%. The firm had revenue of $117.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.93 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Adeia Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adeia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and semiconductor intellectual property licensing company worldwide. The company licenses its innovations to media and semiconductor industries and companies under the Adeia brand. It licenses its patent portfolios across various markets, including multichannel video programming distributors comprising cable, satellite, and telecommunications television providers that aggregate and distribute linear content over networks, as well as television providers that aggregate and stream linear content over broadband networks; over-the-top video service providers and social media companies, such as subscription video-on-demand and advertising-supported streaming service providers and social media companies; consumer electronics manufacturers, which includes smart televisions, streaming media devices, video game consoles, mobile devices, content storage devices, and other connected media devices; and semiconductors, including sensors, radio frequency components, memory, and logic devices.

