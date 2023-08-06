Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Makes New Investment in Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 66,840 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,341,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WB. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Weibo by 149.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,059,287 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $124,002,000 after buying an additional 3,029,114 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Weibo during the fourth quarter worth $39,154,000. ARGA Investment Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Weibo by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 5,789,371 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $110,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212,896 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Weibo by 26.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,560,220 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $62,751,000 after purchasing an additional 530,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Weibo by 58.7% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,107,702 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $21,179,000 after purchasing an additional 409,527 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.94% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. 58.com reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of Weibo in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Weibo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $15.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.42.
Weibo Stock Down 2.4 %
Weibo (NASDAQ:WB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The information services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). Weibo had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The firm had revenue of $413.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.70 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Weibo Co. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.
Weibo Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 26th were given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 23rd.
Weibo Profile
Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.
