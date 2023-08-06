Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Makes New Investment in Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 66,840 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,341,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WB. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Weibo by 149.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,059,287 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $124,002,000 after buying an additional 3,029,114 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Weibo during the fourth quarter worth $39,154,000. ARGA Investment Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Weibo by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 5,789,371 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $110,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212,896 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Weibo by 26.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,560,220 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $62,751,000 after purchasing an additional 530,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Weibo by 58.7% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,107,702 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $21,179,000 after purchasing an additional 409,527 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Weibo alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. 58.com reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of Weibo in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Weibo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $15.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.42.

Weibo Stock Down 2.4 %

WB stock opened at $14.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 4.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.16 and its 200 day moving average is $17.28. Weibo Co. has a one year low of $10.02 and a one year high of $25.57.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The information services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). Weibo had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The firm had revenue of $413.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.70 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Weibo Co. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

Weibo Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 26th were given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 23rd.

Weibo Profile

(Free Report)

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Weibo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weibo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.