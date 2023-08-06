Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Purchases 625 Shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,265 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Aramark were worth $1,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Aramark by 1,042.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,850,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,228,000 after buying an additional 11,725,727 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Aramark during the 4th quarter valued at $95,987,000. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP purchased a new stake in shares of Aramark during the 1st quarter valued at $78,760,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Aramark by 110.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,402,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,931,000 after buying an additional 1,782,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in Aramark in the 4th quarter worth $68,004,000.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Aramark in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aramark in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Aramark from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Aramark from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aramark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.27.

ARMK stock opened at $38.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.52, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. Aramark has a 12-month low of $30.72 and a 12-month high of $45.72.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. Aramark had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 12.21%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aramark will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. Aramark’s payout ratio is 46.81%.

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

