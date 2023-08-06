Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Purchases New Holdings in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 28,030 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,090,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in M.D.C. by 6.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,703 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,908 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 160.0% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,129,185 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,891,000 after buying an additional 694,962 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 7.9% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 7,135 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its holdings in M.D.C. by 35.9% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 52,076 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after acquiring an additional 13,748 shares during the period. 98.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get M.D.C. alerts:

M.D.C. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MDC opened at $50.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 9.07, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.17. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.04 and a 52 week high of $51.81. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 1.41.

M.D.C. Increases Dividend

M.D.C. ( NYSE:MDC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.55. M.D.C. had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is an increase from M.D.C.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.89%.

Insider Activity at M.D.C.

In related news, Chairman Larry A. Mizel sold 1,322,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.21, for a total value of $58,476,434.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 115,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,115,627.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Larry A. Mizel sold 1,322,697 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.21, for a total transaction of $58,476,434.37. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 115,712 shares in the company, valued at $5,115,627.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paris G. Reece III sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total transaction of $763,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,422,556 shares of company stock valued at $63,033,884 over the last quarter. Insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on MDC. StockNews.com assumed coverage on M.D.C. in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of M.D.C. in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of M.D.C. from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on M.D.C. from $28.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.17.

M.D.C. Company Profile

(Free Report)

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for M.D.C. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M.D.C. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.