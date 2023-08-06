Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Raises Position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM – Free Report) by 152.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 119,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 72,444 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust were worth $875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PDM. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 71.1% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 3,499.2% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 4,514 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 181.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,121 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Price Performance

PDM opened at $7.18 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.17 and a 200 day moving average of $7.72. The stock has a market cap of $888.17 million, a P/E ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.99 and a 52-week high of $13.61.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Cuts Dividend

Piedmont Office Realty Trust ( NYSE:PDM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $143.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.20 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 4.16%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 137.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Company Profile

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in major U.S. Sunbelt markets. Its approximately $5 billion portfolio is currently comprised of approximately 17 million square feet. The Company is a fully integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with local management offices in each of its markets and is investment-grade rated by S&P Global Ratings (BBB) and Moody's (Baa2).

