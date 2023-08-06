Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Raises Stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 21.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,464 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Altus Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,867 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 414 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC raised its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 2,539 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,683 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EME stock opened at $216.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $185.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.44. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.85 and a twelve month high of $218.03. The company has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.56 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

EMCOR Group ( NYSE:EME Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.58. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 24.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 20th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 19th. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is 7.16%.

In other EMCOR Group news, EVP R Kevin Matz sold 13,462 shares of EMCOR Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.46, for a total value of $2,227,422.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 191,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,720,171.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other EMCOR Group news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 2,435 shares of EMCOR Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.01, for a total value of $450,499.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 236,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,763,375.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP R Kevin Matz sold 13,462 shares of EMCOR Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.46, for a total value of $2,227,422.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 191,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,720,171.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,462 shares of company stock valued at $6,423,718. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on EMCOR Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a "strong-buy" rating for the company.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

