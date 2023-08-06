Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Raises Stock Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 39.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 113,720 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,898 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $1,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 162,794,916 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,380,062,000 after buying an additional 2,353,575 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 75,907,624 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,070,297,000 after purchasing an additional 3,618,731 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,267,633 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $628,325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912,638 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,095,851 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $438,451,000 after purchasing an additional 370,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,304,083 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $426,527,000 after purchasing an additional 708,230 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on HBAN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Stephens upped their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.31.

Shares of HBAN stock opened at $12.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86, a PEG ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.18 and its 200 day moving average is $12.02. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a twelve month low of $9.13 and a twelve month high of $15.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 24.74%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 15th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

