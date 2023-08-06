Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 112,140 Shares of Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Free Report) by 73.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,896 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 112,140 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Banco Santander-Chile were worth $711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 1,552.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,267,896 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,284,000 after purchasing an additional 5,888,617 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,992,931 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $94,927,000 after purchasing an additional 62,703 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Banco Santander-Chile by 5.1% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,116,696 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,571,000 after acquiring an additional 151,200 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Banco Santander-Chile by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,049,345 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Banco Santander-Chile by 23.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,782,526 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,983,000 after acquiring an additional 527,872 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BSAC opened at $19.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.75. Banco Santander-Chile has a one year low of $13.37 and a one year high of $21.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.25.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Banco Santander-Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities segments. The company offers debit and credit cards, checking accounts, and savings products; consumer, automobile, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; and Chilean peso and foreign currency-denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines, as well as mortgage financing services.

