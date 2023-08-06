Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 1,963 Shares of CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its holdings in CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS – Free Report) by 9.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,308 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,963 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in CTS were worth $906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CTS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of CTS in the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of CTS in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of CTS by 18.4% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,479 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in CTS by 136.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,030 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in CTS by 218.5% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,112 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 2,821 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

CTS stock opened at $45.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.75 and a beta of 0.72. CTS Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.96 and a fifty-two week high of $49.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.76 and a 200-day moving average of $44.19.

CTS ( NYSE:CTS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. CTS had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm had revenue of $145.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CTS Co. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. CTS’s payout ratio is currently 8.74%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CTS in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides sensors and actuators for use in passenger or commercial vehicles; connectivity components for telecommunications infrastructure, information technology, and other high-speed applications; switches, temperature sensors, and potentiometers supplied to multiple markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.

