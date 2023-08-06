Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 2,225 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its stake in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 18.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,104 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,225 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 975,839 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,757,000 after acquiring an additional 74,918 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $2,268,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 11,946 shares of the bank’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $405,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,998,744 shares of the bank’s stock worth $136,734,000 after acquiring an additional 46,394 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HDB opened at $66.83 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.39. HDFC Bank Limited has a twelve month low of $55.22 and a twelve month high of $71.76. The company has a market cap of $124.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 22.03%. Research analysts predict that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on HDFC Bank in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on HDFC Bank in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on HDFC Bank in a research note on Monday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

