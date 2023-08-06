Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 30,867 Shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its stake in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Free Report) by 56.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,561 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 30,867 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Royalty Pharma by 454.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 210.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 805 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 48.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 1,750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.82, for a total transaction of $57,435,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,928.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Pablo G. Legorreta acquired 130,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.51 per share, with a total value of $3,836,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,706,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 1,750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.82, for a total value of $57,435,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $221,928.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 485,388 shares of company stock worth $15,543,025 and sold 1,900,622 shares worth $62,403,628. 18.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RPRX shares. StockNews.com downgraded Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Royalty Pharma from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised Royalty Pharma from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.50.

Shares of Royalty Pharma stock opened at $30.60 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.58 billion, a PE ratio of 55.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.38. Royalty Pharma plc has a 52-week low of $29.20 and a 52-week high of $44.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.36.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.28. Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 28.30%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $914.72 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Royalty Pharma plc will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 145.45%.

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

