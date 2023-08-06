Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 718 Shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its position in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,064 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 718 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lantheus in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Lantheus by 35.7% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 445 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Lantheus during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Globeflex Capital L P increased its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 10,600.0% during the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 1,070 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Lantheus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 99.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lantheus stock opened at $75.69 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $85.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 184.61 and a beta of 0.65. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.46 and a 52 week high of $100.85.

Lantheus ( NASDAQ:LNTH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.16. Lantheus had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 67.18%. The business had revenue of $300.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.65 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Paul Blanchfield sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.93, for a total transaction of $146,895.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 92,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,082,321.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Lantheus news, insider Daniel Niedzwiecki sold 6,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.82, for a total transaction of $604,086.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,058 shares in the company, valued at $7,120,771.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Paul Blanchfield sold 1,500 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.93, for a total transaction of $146,895.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 92,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,082,321.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,942,040. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on LNTH shares. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Lantheus from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Lantheus from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, SVB Securities lifted their target price on Lantheus from $120.00 to $127.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Lantheus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.83.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes and assists clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

