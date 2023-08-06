Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Takes $782,000 Position in Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 113,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $782,000.
Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IMTX. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Immatics during the fourth quarter worth $87,000. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Immatics by 114.5% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 42,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 22,900 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Immatics by 5,132.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 11,189 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Immatics during the fourth quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Immatics during the first quarter worth $84,000. 45.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Immatics Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ IMTX opened at $12.22 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.32. The company has a market capitalization of $936.91 million, a PE ratio of -11.53 and a beta of 0.47. Immatics has a 1 year low of $5.90 and a 1 year high of $13.60.
Immatics Profile
Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of potential T cell redirecting immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct treatment modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Immatics
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 07/31 – 08/04
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- 3 Best Meme ETFs to Buy Now
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- XPO Keeps Reaching New Highs: Markets Love the Stock
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Immatics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immatics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.