Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Takes Position in PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 45,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $905,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PowerSchool by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,629,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,929,000 after acquiring an additional 20,583 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of PowerSchool by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,711,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,571,000 after buying an additional 172,974 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of PowerSchool by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,285,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,751,000 after buying an additional 647,470 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of PowerSchool by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,566,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,868,000 after buying an additional 271,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in PowerSchool by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,455,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,597,000 after acquiring an additional 265,988 shares during the period. 62.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at PowerSchool

In related news, CAO Angelina Hendraka sold 4,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total value of $82,301.04. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 129,465 shares in the company, valued at $2,345,905.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Marcy Daniel sold 2,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total transaction of $40,463.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $968,627.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Angelina Hendraka sold 4,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total transaction of $82,301.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 129,465 shares in the company, valued at $2,345,905.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,287 shares of company stock worth $1,399,870 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PowerSchool Trading Down 2.6 %

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of PowerSchool from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Barclays reduced their target price on PowerSchool from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on PowerSchool from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of PowerSchool from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Shares of PWSC stock opened at $22.45 on Friday. PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.17 and a twelve month high of $26.05. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -160.35 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). PowerSchool had a negative net margin of 3.20% and a positive return on equity of 7.41%. The firm had revenue of $159.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.41 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

PowerSchool Company Profile

(Free Report)

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers cloud-based software to the K-12 education market. Its solution embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts. In addition, the company provides cloud-based technology platform helps schools and districts manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, human resource, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, behavior, grading, college and career readiness, assessments, and analytics.

