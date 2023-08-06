Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Trims Holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 81.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 78,840 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $1,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Apollo Global Management by 87.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,374,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,316,818,000 after buying an additional 17,476,830 shares during the period. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the first quarter valued at $353,603,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter valued at $332,126,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 91.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,032,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $497,930,000 after buying an additional 3,829,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the first quarter valued at about $217,878,000. 59.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on APO shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. TheStreet upgraded Apollo Global Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apollo Global Management presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.21.

NYSE:APO opened at $86.14 on Friday. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.62 and a twelve month high of $87.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.82, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.34.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.13). Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 114.34% and a net margin of 4.91%. The company had revenue of $742.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.78 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.52%.

In related news, insider Joshua Harris sold 332,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.51, for a total transaction of $21,784,629.89. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,466,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,257,923,474.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider James C. Zelter sold 3,010 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.51, for a total value of $233,305.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,776,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $447,710,084.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joshua Harris sold 332,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.51, for a total value of $21,784,629.89. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,466,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,257,923,474.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,348,666 shares of company stock worth $88,967,624 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

