Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Trims Position in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its holdings in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Free Report) by 32.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,661 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Dillard’s were worth $1,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dillard’s during the 4th quarter valued at $551,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,055,000 after purchasing an additional 3,009 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Dillard’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $866,000. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 3,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of Dillard’s by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Dillard's alerts:

Dillard’s Price Performance

DDS opened at $332.48 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $324.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $329.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 0.96. Dillard’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $236.00 and a 52-week high of $417.86.

Dillard’s Announces Dividend

Dillard’s ( NYSE:DDS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $11.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.07 by $2.70. Dillard’s had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 50.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 34.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Dillard’s’s payout ratio is 1.63%.

Insider Transactions at Dillard’s

In related news, VP Tom W. Bolin sold 1,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.71, for a total transaction of $376,822.56. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,026 shares in the company, valued at $340,334.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 32.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Dillard’s from $286.00 to $277.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Dillard’s from $380.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 29th.

Dillard’s Profile

(Free Report)

Dillard’s, Inc engages in the retail of fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishings, and other consumer goods. It operates through the Retail Operations and Construction segments. The Retail Operations segment comprises sells cosmetics, ladies’ apparel, ladies’ accessories and lingerie, juniors’ and children’s apparel, men’s apparel and accessories, shoes, and home and furniture products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dillard's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dillard's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.