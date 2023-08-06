Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Trims Stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 70.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,512 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 10,807 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 11,878.0% in the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,032,903 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $278,060,000 after buying an additional 2,015,931 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 77.6% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,398,277 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $191,256,000 after buying an additional 610,894 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $73,608,000. Advisory Research Inc. increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 303.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 558,044 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $76,329,000 after buying an additional 419,877 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 79.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 922,243 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $126,421,000 after buying an additional 409,637 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Diamondback Energy

In related news, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 11,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.13, for a total value of $1,532,708.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,091,842. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Diamondback Energy news, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 11,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.13, for a total transaction of $1,532,708.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,091,842. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total transaction of $397,530.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 65,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,719,423.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,920,988 in the last three months. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Diamondback Energy Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:FANG opened at $148.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.89. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.97 and a fifty-two week high of $168.95.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.92 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 41.62% and a return on equity of 22.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 16.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a $0.84 dividend. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $154.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $177.00 to $174.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $158.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.04.

Diamondback Energy Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Featured Articles

