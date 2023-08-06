Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Trims Stake in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Free Report) by 44.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,147 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,046 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in THG. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 129.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 216 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 415 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 85.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE THG opened at $112.34 on Friday. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.71 and a 1 year high of $148.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of -43.21, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $112.76 and its 200 day moving average is $123.31.

The Hanover Insurance Group ( NYSE:THG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($1.91) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.91). The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a negative return on equity of 2.83% and a negative net margin of 1.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -124.62%.

THG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $142.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $155.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $148.00 to $141.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Hanover Insurance Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.43.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

