Robert W. Baird Trims Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) Target Price to $23.00

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Nevro from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Nevro from $40.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Nevro from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nevro in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Nevro from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.08.

Shares of NVRO stock opened at $20.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $742.27 million, a P/E ratio of 2,057.06 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 6.85, a quick ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.68 and its 200 day moving average is $30.14. Nevro has a 12 month low of $18.44 and a 12 month high of $53.34.

Nevro ( NYSE:NVRO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $108.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.19 million. Nevro had a net margin of 0.61% and a negative return on equity of 32.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.71) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nevro will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Nevro news, Director Shawn Mccormick bought 7,500 shares of Nevro stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.88 per share, with a total value of $171,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 26,866 shares in the company, valued at $614,694.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVRO. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Nevro by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,629 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after buying an additional 2,391 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Nevro by 171.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 40,680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,952,000 after buying an additional 25,684 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Nevro by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,940 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after buying an additional 6,838 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Nevro by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,718,980 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $341,322,000 after buying an additional 568,749 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Nevro by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 50,995 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,688,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation (SCS) system, an evidence-based neuromodulation system for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia SCS systems.

