Round Rock Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Round Rock Advisors LLC raised its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,523 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Round Rock Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 7.6% during the first quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 21.8% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 72,911 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $237,686,000 after purchasing an additional 13,060 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,810 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,901,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Markel Corp boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 99,068 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $322,956,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 24.8% during the first quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,870,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. 56.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Stock Up 8.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $139.57 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.11. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.43 and a 52-week high of $146.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total transaction of $534,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 560,301 shares in the company, valued at $74,828,198.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total transaction of $358,360.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,846,568. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total transaction of $534,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 560,301 shares in the company, valued at $74,828,198.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 73,305 shares of company stock worth $8,606,808. 12.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $144.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.71.

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.