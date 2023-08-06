Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) Shares Bought by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR – Free Report) by 189.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 55,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,100 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Semrush were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Semrush in the third quarter valued at $37,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Semrush by 260.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 4,959 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its stake in Semrush by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 16,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Semrush in the second quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Semrush in the first quarter valued at $156,000. 30.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Oleg Shchegolev sold 566,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $4,535,712.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,835,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,686,224. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Oleg Shchegolev sold 566,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $4,535,712.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,835,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,686,224. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark Vranesh sold 7,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $77,716.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 146,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,474,405.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 590,153 shares of company stock valued at $4,747,771. Company insiders own 60.76% of the company’s stock.

SEMR stock opened at $10.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.08. Semrush Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.16 and a 12-month high of $15.00. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -45.52 and a beta of 1.20.

Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01). Semrush had a negative net margin of 11.83% and a negative return on equity of 16.44%. The firm had revenue of $70.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.43 million. Equities analysts forecast that Semrush Holdings, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Semrush in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.50 target price for the company.

Semrush Holdings, Inc develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns.

