SG Americas Securities LLC Has $339,000 Position in Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT – Free Report) by 23.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 292,602 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,448 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Globalstar were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GSAT. Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Globalstar in the first quarter worth $114,000. Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in Globalstar by 35.9% in the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 239,901 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 63,420 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Globalstar by 28.7% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,149,858 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,493,000 after purchasing an additional 479,759 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Globalstar by 11.2% in the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 173,500 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 17,500 shares during the period. Finally, Trellus Management Company LLC raised its holdings in Globalstar by 50.0% in the first quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 600,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. 18.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Globalstar

In related news, VP Timothy Evan Taylor sold 395,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.19, for a total value of $470,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,858,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,111,792.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Timothy Evan Taylor sold 395,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.19, for a total value of $470,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,858,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,111,792.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James Monroe III acquired 708,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.99 per share, with a total value of $701,774.37. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,363,863 shares in the company, valued at $5,310,224.37. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 4,065,430 shares of company stock valued at $4,005,683. Corporate insiders own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Globalstar Stock Up 0.9 %

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Globalstar in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Imperial Capital initiated coverage on shares of Globalstar in a report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.79 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Globalstar from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $1.75 to $0.97 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT opened at $1.18 on Friday. Globalstar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.85 and a 12 month high of $2.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.73 and a beta of 0.52.

Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. Globalstar had a negative net margin of 112.72% and a negative return on equity of 81.59%. The business had revenue of $58.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.29 million. Research analysts expect that Globalstar, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Globalstar

(Free Report)

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services worldwide. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications.

