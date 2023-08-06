Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Price Target Raised to $72.00 at Barclays

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by Barclays from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 8.76% from the stock’s previous close.

SHAK has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Shake Shack from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Shake Shack in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $62.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shake Shack currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.80.

Shake Shack Stock Up 5.7 %

Shares of NYSE:SHAK opened at $78.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -394.53 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.57. Shake Shack has a 52-week low of $40.83 and a 52-week high of $80.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

Shake Shack ( NYSE:SHAK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.09. Shake Shack had a positive return on equity of 0.64% and a negative net margin of 0.74%. The business had revenue of $271.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.55 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Shake Shack will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Shake Shack news, COO Zach Koff sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 38,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,901,150. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SHAK. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 96.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 10,967 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Shake Shack by 22.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,054 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Shake Shack by 54.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after buying an additional 7,216 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 6.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 95,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,469,000 after buying an additional 5,985 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Shake Shack by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after buying an additional 4,160 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.12% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

