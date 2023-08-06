SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT) Shares Bought by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT – Free Report) by 358.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,408 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in SkyWater Technology were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKYT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in SkyWater Technology by 47.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SkyWater Technology by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SkyWater Technology by 48.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of SkyWater Technology by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of SkyWater Technology by 200.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SkyWater Technology stock opened at $10.17 on Friday. SkyWater Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.31 and a 52 week high of $20.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.36. The firm has a market cap of $452.26 million, a PE ratio of -15.41 and a beta of 4.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

SkyWater Technology ( NASDAQ:SKYT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.08. SkyWater Technology had a negative return on equity of 58.38% and a negative net margin of 11.80%. The business had revenue of $66.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.80 million. Equities analysts forecast that SkyWater Technology, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Thomas Sonderman sold 12,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.32, for a total value of $116,714.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 538,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,018,009.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Developments L.L.C. Ddk sold 3,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total value of $33,159.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,621,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,524,511. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Sonderman sold 12,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.32, for a total value of $116,714.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 538,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,018,009.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 328,330 shares of company stock valued at $13,637,886,302 in the last quarter. Insiders own 50.34% of the company’s stock.

SkyWater Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a pure-play technology foundry that engages in the provision of semiconductor development and manufacturing services. The company offers engineering and process development support services to co-create technologies with customers; and semiconductor manufacturing services for various silicon-based analog and mixed-signal, power discrete, micro-electromechanical systems, and rad-hard integrated circuits.

