SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) Stake Lifted by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,266 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in SMART Global were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of SMART Global by 65.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of SMART Global by 230.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of SMART Global in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of SMART Global by 42.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of SMART Global by 93.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SMART Global stock opened at $26.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.08. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.82 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. SMART Global Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.04 and a 1 year high of $29.99.

SMART Global ( NASDAQ:SGH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $383.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.08 million. SMART Global had a positive return on equity of 32.78% and a negative net margin of 1.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 205,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,110,220. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other SMART Global news, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 205,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,110,220. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 205,511 shares in the company, valued at $4,110,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,595 shares of company stock valued at $1,724,495. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of SMART Global in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on SMART Global from $20.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of SMART Global in a report on Friday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on SMART Global from $28.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on SMART Global from $27.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.60.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets in the United States, Brazil, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions, and LED Solutions. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules for desktops, notebooks, servers, and smartphones; embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products.

