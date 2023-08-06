Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 35,039 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,761 shares during the quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $5,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.1% in the first quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. ASB Consultores LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 19.3% in the first quarter. ASB Consultores LLC now owns 8,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter worth $97,304,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 6.5% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 62,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,635,000 after acquiring an additional 3,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth $675,000. 67.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

JNJ stock opened at $169.04 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $150.11 and a 52-week high of $181.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $439.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.54.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.18. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.72% and a net margin of 13.35%. The business had revenue of $25.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th will be given a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $1,994,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,549,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider William Hait sold 14,698 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $2,528,056.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,092,484. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $1,994,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,934 shares in the company, valued at $10,549,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,163 shares of company stock valued at $7,928,856. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Atlantic Securities lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.80.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

