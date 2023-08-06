Stephens Raises Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Price Target to $145.00

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Stephens from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Stephens currently has an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Friday, May 5th. They issued a $116.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Global Payments from $160.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $179.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $146.03.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Global Payments Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of GPN opened at $122.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.57. Global Payments has a 1-year low of $92.27 and a 1-year high of $136.88. The stock has a market cap of $31.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.00.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.19. Global Payments had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Global Payments will post 9.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Insider Activity at Global Payments

In related news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 2,016 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.47, for a total transaction of $240,851.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,992,126.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Payments

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 504,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,691,000 after buying an additional 120,726 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 4,789 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC now owns 36,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,616,000 after buying an additional 2,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 22,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,238,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.68% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.