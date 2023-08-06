StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP – Free Report) by 55.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,446 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in StepStone Group were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in StepStone Group by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,437,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,545,000 after buying an additional 460,189 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of StepStone Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,793,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,461,000 after purchasing an additional 61,820 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of StepStone Group by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,081,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,772,000 after purchasing an additional 55,342 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of StepStone Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,034,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,406,000 after purchasing an additional 28,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of StepStone Group by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,921,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,573,000 after acquiring an additional 189,267 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of StepStone Group stock opened at $29.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.26. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.86 and a beta of 1.44. StepStone Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.83 and a 1 year high of $32.12.

StepStone Group ( NASDAQ:STEP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $178.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.14 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that StepStone Group Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from StepStone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. StepStone Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 380.95%.

In related news, insider Michael I. Mccabe acquired 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.83 per share, with a total value of $753,390.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 119,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,724,920.31. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Michael I. Mccabe acquired 25,000 shares of StepStone Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.56 per share, for a total transaction of $589,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 181,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,272,770.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael I. Mccabe acquired 33,000 shares of StepStone Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.83 per share, with a total value of $753,390.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 119,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,724,920.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 108,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,416,390. Insiders own 19.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded StepStone Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of StepStone Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on StepStone Group from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on StepStone Group from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.40.

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

