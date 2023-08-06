Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Cuts Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lessened its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 243,709 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,143 shares during the period. Apple makes up 3.4% of Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Apple were worth $40,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. St. James Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 98.3% in the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP now owns 275 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 21.7% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,000. 57.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of AAPL opened at $181.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $187.74 and its 200-day moving average is $168.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.17 and a 12 month high of $198.23.

Apple Dividend Announcement

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. Apple had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 167.66%. The firm had revenue of $81.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 16.13%.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 4th that allows the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on Apple from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Atlantic Securities boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $193.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total value of $708,979.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,946 shares in the company, valued at $5,881,483.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Stories

