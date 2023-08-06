Summit Financial LLC Sells 299 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Summit Financial LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 299 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 67,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,975,000 after purchasing an additional 5,327 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 88.9% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 175,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,049,000 after purchasing an additional 82,429 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 45,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,095,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 860,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,488,000 after purchasing an additional 20,528 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $169.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $163.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.05. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $150.11 and a 52-week high of $181.04. The company has a market cap of $439.33 billion, a PE ratio of 34.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.54.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.18. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 36.72%. The firm had revenue of $25.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.36%.

Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $1,994,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,934 shares in the company, valued at $10,549,440. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $1,994,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,549,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider William Hait sold 14,698 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $2,528,056.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 87,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,092,484. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,163 shares of company stock valued at $7,928,856 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JNJ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $187.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Atlantic Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.80.

About Johnson & Johnson

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.