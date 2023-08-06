Sunflower Bank N.A. Decreases Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Sunflower Bank N.A. decreased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 29.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,309 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 7,775 shares during the period. Apple comprises 0.7% of Sunflower Bank N.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Sunflower Bank N.A.’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 20.0% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 2,615,701 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $456,728,000 after acquiring an additional 435,891 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Apple by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 240,628 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Markel Corp lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,206,990 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $210,752,000 after purchasing an additional 8,450 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 9.2% in the first quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 156,364 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $27,305,000 after buying an additional 13,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Island Capital LLC grew its position in Apple by 0.3% during the first quarter. Harbor Island Capital LLC now owns 135,325 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $23,629,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total transaction of $708,979.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,881,483.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

AAPL opened at $181.99 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.17 and a 12 month high of $198.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $187.74 and a 200 day moving average of $168.72. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. Apple had a return on equity of 167.66% and a net margin of 24.68%. The firm had revenue of $81.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current year.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 4th that allows the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.13%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on Apple from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. 58.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Apple from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Apple from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.86.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

