Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) Holdings Lifted by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 22.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,591 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SMCI. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Super Micro Computer during the first quarter valued at about $126,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Super Micro Computer by 55.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after buying an additional 8,927 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Super Micro Computer by 8.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,445,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,163,000 after buying an additional 275,725 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Super Micro Computer by 21.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new position in Super Micro Computer during the first quarter valued at about $259,000. Institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Super Micro Computer stock opened at $338.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $266.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.69. The company has a market cap of $17.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.84 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.28 and a 1 year high of $347.97.

In other news, Director Shiu Leung Chan bought 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $133.09 per share, with a total value of $133,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,992,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Charles Liang sold 43,932 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.89, for a total value of $10,011,663.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,827 shares in the company, valued at $416,355.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 61,962 shares of company stock valued at $14,239,171 in the last three months. Insiders own 14.50% of the company's stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SMCI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Super Micro Computer in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Susquehanna upped their target price on Super Micro Computer from $69.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Loop Capital upped their target price on Super Micro Computer from $200.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Super Micro Computer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $209.17.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

