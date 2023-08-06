TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,494 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 870 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $16,688,000. Markel Corp lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 15,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the period. United Bank lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,654,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 323,918 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $900,929,000 after purchasing an additional 61,427 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 9,279 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the period. 35.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $121.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.19.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

Alphabet Trading Down 0.3 %

In other news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 87,397 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $1,226,179.91. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,012,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,510,159.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 87,397 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $1,226,179.91. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,012,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,510,159.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Ann Mather sold 9,540 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.33, for a total transaction of $1,195,648.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,924. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 804,001 shares of company stock valued at $25,426,352. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $128.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $123.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.34 and a 1-year high of $133.74.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.24 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

