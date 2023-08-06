Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Acquires 12,135 Shares of Orion Office REIT Inc. (NYSE:ONL)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its holdings in Orion Office REIT Inc. (NYSE:ONL – Free Report) by 31.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 50,210 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,135 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Orion Office REIT were worth $336,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Orion Office REIT by 2,607.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,503 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Orion Office REIT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Orion Office REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Orion Office REIT in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Orion Office REIT in the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

ONL opened at $6.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $351.29 million, a P/E ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.50 and its 200 day moving average is $6.99. Orion Office REIT Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.27 and a fifty-two week high of $11.05.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Orion Office REIT’s payout ratio is -23.53%.

Orion Office REIT specializes in the ownership, acquisition and management of a diversified portfolio of mission-critical and corporate headquarters office buildings in high-quality suburban markets across the U.S. The portfolio is leased primarily on a single-tenant net lease basis to creditworthy tenants.

