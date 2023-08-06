Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Boosts Position in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL – Free Report) by 31.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,105 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,595 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Shoe Carnival were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Shoe Carnival in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,309,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Shoe Carnival by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Shoe Carnival by 166.0% in the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 419,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,033,000 after buying an additional 261,882 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Shoe Carnival by 82.4% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 29,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 13,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in Shoe Carnival in the fourth quarter worth approximately $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

Shoe Carnival Stock Performance

Shares of SCVL stock opened at $27.00 on Friday. Shoe Carnival, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.24 and a fifty-two week high of $29.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.51. The company has a market capitalization of $738.18 million, a P/E ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 1.47.

Shoe Carnival Announces Dividend

Shoe Carnival ( NASDAQ:SCVL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $281.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.20 million. Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 19.43%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Shoe Carnival, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on SCVL. Williams Trading downgraded Shoe Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Shoe Carnival in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About Shoe Carnival

(Free Report)

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers range of dress, casual, work, and athletic shoes, as well as sandals and boots for men, women, and children; and various accessories. The company also sells its products through online shopping at shoecarnival.com, as well as through mobile application.

Further Reading

