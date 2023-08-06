Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Boosts Stock Position in Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its holdings in Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA – Free Report) by 89.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,880 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Cara Therapeutics were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Cara Therapeutics by 27.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,009 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $115,000. 62.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CARA stock opened at $3.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.93 million, a PE ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 0.86. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.57 and a twelve month high of $12.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.62.

Cara Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CARA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 million. Cara Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 49.31% and a negative net margin of 195.16%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CARA. StockNews.com downgraded Cara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Cara Therapeutics from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Cara Therapeutics from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.83.

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics treatment of pruritus in the United States. The company's lead product is KORSUVA (difelikefalin) injection for the treatment of moderate-to-severe pruritus associated with chronic kidney disease (CKD) in adults undergoing hemodialysis.

