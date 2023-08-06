Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Buys 12,333 Shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA – Free Report) by 32.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,157 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,333 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 11.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 50,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 134,874 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 71,447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 79,165 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter. 98.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ VNDA opened at $5.86 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.57. The firm has a market cap of $337.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.68. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.45 and a 1 year high of $11.05.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VNDA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 2.81%. The firm had revenue of $62.50 million during the quarter.

In related news, SVP Timothy Williams sold 14,600 shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.56, for a total transaction of $95,776.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,913 shares in the company, valued at $583,269.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Timothy Williams sold 14,600 shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.56, for a total transaction of $95,776.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,269.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin Patrick Moran sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.29, for a total transaction of $100,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 122,926 shares in the company, valued at $773,204.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,812 shares of company stock valued at $210,352 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs worldwide. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ to treat non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.

