Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Has $168,000 Holdings in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL – Free Report) by 31.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 65,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,713 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Consolidated Communications were worth $168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CNSL. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Communications in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 80.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CNSL opened at $3.58 on Friday. Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $2.10 and a one year high of $7.29. The company has a market cap of $417.61 million, a PE ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.65 and a 200-day moving average of $3.57.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Consolidated Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Consolidated Communications in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband and business communication solutions for consumer, commercial, and carrier channels in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access, SIP trunking, and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; commercial data connectivity services in various markets, including Ethernet services, private line data services, software defined wide area network, and multi-protocol label switching services; networking services; cloud-based services; and data center and disaster recovery solutions.

