Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Has $360,000 Holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its position in Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM – Free Report) by 35.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 15,048 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Rayonier Advanced Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 1,728.8% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 6,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials in the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Lisa M. Palumbo purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.93 per share, with a total value of $49,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 106,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,068.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Thomas I. Morgan purchased 12,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.11 per share, with a total value of $50,121.45. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 86,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,938.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lisa M. Palumbo purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.93 per share, with a total value of $49,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 106,302 shares in the company, valued at $524,068.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 102,195 shares of company stock worth $450,581. Corporate insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on RYAM shares. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from $4.40 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.

Shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials stock opened at $4.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.47. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.84 and a twelve month high of $9.84. The firm has a market cap of $279.36 million, a P/E ratio of 26.81 and a beta of 3.18.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Rayonier Advanced Materials had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 0.62%. The business had revenue of $467.00 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company operates through High Purity Cellulose, Paperboard, and High-Yield Pulp segments. Its products include cellulose specialties, which are natural polymers that are used as raw materials to manufacture a range of consumer-oriented products, such as liquid crystal displays, impact-resistant plastics, thickeners for food products, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, cigarette filters, high-tenacity rayon yarn for tires and industrial hoses, food casings, paints, and lacquers.

