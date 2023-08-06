The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) Director Sells $323,840.00 in Stock

The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Free Report) Director Michael J. Anderson sold 6,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.60, for a total value of $323,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 266,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,471,946.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Andersons Trading Up 0.6 %

ANDE opened at $53.01 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The Andersons, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.00 and a 12 month high of $53.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29 and a beta of 0.78.

Get Andersons alerts:

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.46. Andersons had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 0.51%. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Andersons, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Andersons Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were given a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 30th. Andersons’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.72%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ANDE shares. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Andersons from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Andersons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of Andersons from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Andersons from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Andersons

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Andersons by 2.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Andersons by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 26,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Andersons by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 6,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Andersons by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Andersons by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. now owns 4,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Andersons

(Get Free Report)

The Andersons, Inc operates in trade, renewables, and plant nutrient sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Trade, Renewables, and Plant Nutrient. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services, as well as sells commodities, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, oats, and corn oil.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Andersons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andersons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.