Torray Investment Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Torray Investment Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 84,680 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 248 shares during the period. Torray Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $8,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fiduciary Planning LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 1.5% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 349 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 0.8% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Amazon.com by 3.4% in the first quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 151 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Amazon.com by 1.8% in the first quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 289 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Archetype Wealth Partners raised its position in Amazon.com by 3.7% in the first quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners now owns 169 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $142.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Amazon.com from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. TD Cowen increased their target price on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.71.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $139.57 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $128.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.43 and a twelve month high of $146.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.26.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 10,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.33, for a total transaction of $1,187,150.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,562,739.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 10,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.33, for a total value of $1,187,150.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,562,739.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total transaction of $358,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,846,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 73,305 shares of company stock valued at $8,606,808. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

