Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,547 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $1,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TYL. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 105.4% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 76 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 105.0% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 82 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 136.7% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tyler Technologies

In other Tyler Technologies news, Director Mary L. Landrieu sold 325 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.44, for a total value of $126,243.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,786 shares in the company, valued at $693,753.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Tyler Technologies news, Director Mary L. Landrieu sold 325 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.44, for a total value of $126,243.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,786 shares in the company, valued at $693,753.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.78, for a total transaction of $2,749,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 39,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,372,623.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,325 shares of company stock worth $7,559,183 over the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Tyler Technologies Price Performance

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TYL shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $450.00 to $465.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $370.00 to $376.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $301.00 to $424.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $440.29.

NYSE TYL opened at $381.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.07 billion, a PE ratio of 98.69 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $401.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $367.17. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $281.11 and a 12-month high of $426.83.

Tyler Technologies Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Platform Technologies. The company offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools; and financial management systems.

