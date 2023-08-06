U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Free Report) by 52.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 346 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the 4th quarter worth about $890,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 119.0% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 250,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,267,000 after buying an additional 135,895 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 1.7% in the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 408,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,036,000 after buying an additional 6,682 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 41,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,340,000 after buying an additional 9,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $926,000.

Get U.S. Physical Therapy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on USPH. TheStreet upgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on U.S. Physical Therapy from $110.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Bank of America began coverage on U.S. Physical Therapy in a research note on Friday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on U.S. Physical Therapy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

U.S. Physical Therapy Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:USPH opened at $119.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.21, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.92. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.30 and a 12-month high of $124.11.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $148.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.77 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 5.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile

(Free Report)

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.